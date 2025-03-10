Stonehill faces Wagner in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (8-20, 5-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (15-14, 11-5 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (8-20, 5-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (15-14, 11-5 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill and Wagner play in the NEC Tournament.

The Skyhawks are 11-5 against NEC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Stonehill gives up 66.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Seahawks are 5-11 in NEC play. Wagner ranks fifth in the NEC with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Julia Fabozzi averaging 6.6.

Stonehill scores 64.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 66.2 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Sharn Hayward is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Fabozzi is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

