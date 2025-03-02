Stirtz and Drake win 68-60 in OT against Missouri State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 23 points and Tavion Banks added four in the overtime as Drake…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 23 points and Tavion Banks added four in the overtime as Drake took down Missouri State 68-60 on Sunday.

Stirtz added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (27-3, 17-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Banks added 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and had 11 rebounds.

Dez White finished with 17 points for the Bears (9-22, 2-18). Vincent Brady II added 17 points for Missouri State.

Stirtz scored 12 points in the first half for Drake, which led 29-28 at the break. Drake was outscored by one point in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied at 59. Banks went 2 of 2 from the field on the way to four points in the overtime.

Drake had already clinched the regular-season championship and Missouri State was locked into last place. The conference tournament begins on Thursday in St. Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

