Stevenson, Grambling beat Southern 65-62 in OT in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTA (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points, five in the overtime, as Grambling knocked off Southern 65-62 on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Eighth-seeded Grambling, the defending tournament champion, will face either Alabama State or Texas Southern in the semifinals on Friday. Alabama State and Texas Southern play their quarterfinal on Thursday.

Stevenson also had five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (12-21). Kintavious Dozier added 11 points while shooting 2 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. James Flippin shot 2 of 14 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The top-seeded Jaguars (20-12) were led in scoring by Dionjahe Thomas, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Cam Amboree added 12 points for Southern. Michael Jacobs finished with 10 points and two steals.

Grambling’s 17-0 second-half run erased a 12(point deficit and gave the Tigers the lead at 49-44 with 1:54 left in the half. Southern forced overtime when Brentay Noel dunked at the end of a wild scramble with 2 seconds left in regulation.

Three-pointers by Dozier, Stevenson and Louis Hutchinson helped Grambling prevail in overtime. Dozier made two free throws with two seconds left to wrap it up.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.