Stetson Hatters face the Central Arkansas Bears in ASUN Tournament

Central Arkansas Bears (8-23, 4-14 ASUN) vs. Stetson Hatters (8-23, 6-12 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (8-23, 4-14 ASUN) vs. Stetson Hatters (8-23, 6-12 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Central Arkansas square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Hatters’ record in ASUN play is 6-12, and their record is 2-11 in non-conference games. Stetson gives up 81.6 points and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Bears’ record in ASUN action is 4-14. Central Arkansas has a 3-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stetson is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elias Cato is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.