Stephens scores 16 as American downs Colgate 72-62 in Patriot League Tournament semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Stephens had 16 points in second-seeded American’s 72-62 win against third-seeded Colgate on Sunday in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals.

The Eagles host fifth-seeded Navy for the championship on Wednesday night..

Stephens shot 5 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (21-12). Matt Rogers scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Colin Smalls went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Raiders (14-19) were led by Jeff Woodward, who recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Cox added 16 points and two steals for Colgate. Chandler Baker also put up 12 points and three steals.

Greg Jones scored eight points in the first half and American went into halftime trailing 29-26. Stephens led American with 12 points in the second half as their team outscored Colgate by 13 points over the final half.

