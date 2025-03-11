Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks play in Southland Tournament against the Nicholls Colonels

Nicholls Colonels (17-13, 10-11 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-5, 16-4 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

Nicholls Colonels (17-13, 10-11 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-5, 16-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays in the Southland Tournament against Nicholls.

The Ladyjacks have gone 16-4 against Southland opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. SFA leads the Southland with 78.8 points and is shooting 46.3%.

The Colonels are 10-11 against Southland teams. Nicholls scores 60.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

SFA makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Nicholls averages 60.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 61.8 SFA allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. SFA won the last meeting 79-56 on March 1. Faith Blackstone scored 17 to help lead SFA to the win, and Britiya Curtis scored 22 points for Nicholls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackstone is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanita Swift is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Colonels. Curtis is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

