Stanford takes home win streak into matchup with Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-8, 9-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 7-10 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-8, 9-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 7-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cardinal face Georgia Tech.

The Cardinal are 13-3 in home games. Stanford averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-8 in conference games. Georgia Tech leads the ACC with 18.2 assists. Tonie Morgan leads the Yellow Jackets with 5.6.

Stanford scores 73.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 63.5 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 8.0 more points per game (77.1) than Stanford allows (69.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Demetre averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Chloe Clardy is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Morgan is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

