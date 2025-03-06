St. Thomas takes on North Dakota in Summit Tournament

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (11-18, 6-10 Summit) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (16-13, 8-8 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 1…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (11-18, 6-10 Summit) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (16-13, 8-8 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on North Dakota in the Summit Tournament.

The Tommies are 8-8 against Summit opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. St. Thomas ranks fourth in the Summit in team defense, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Fighting Hawks are 6-10 against Summit teams. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Demers averaging 2.3.

St. Thomas scores 71.5 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 69.7 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 66.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 68.8 St. Thomas gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Hill is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

Kiera Pemberton is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

