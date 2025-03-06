St. Thomas plays Denver in Summit League Tournament

Denver Pioneers (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (22-9, 12-4 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:30…

Denver Pioneers (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (22-9, 12-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -10; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas squares off against Denver in the Summit League Tournament.

The Tommies’ record in Summit League play is 12-4, and their record is 10-5 against non-conference opponents. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 83.5 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Pioneers are 5-11 in Summit League play. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit League giving up 77.5 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

St. Thomas is shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.8% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 72.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 75.1 St. Thomas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is averaging 14.7 points for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is averaging 13.5 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

