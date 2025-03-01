St. Thomas hosts UMKC following Barnstable’s 25-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (12-18, 4-11 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (21-9, 11-4 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (12-18, 4-11 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (21-9, 11-4 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays UMKC after Miles Barnstable scored 25 points in St. Thomas’ 86-71 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Tommies are 13-0 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks seventh in the Summit League in rebounding with 28.5 rebounds. Kendall Blue leads the Tommies with 4.4 boards.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-11 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Jamar Brown averaging 5.8.

St. Thomas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Drake Dobbs is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Babacar Diallo is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.