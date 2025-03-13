St. John’s takes on Butler in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 7-14 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (27-4, 18-2 Big East) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 7-14 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (27-4, 18-2 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 St. John’s plays in the Big East Tournament against Butler.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East play is 18-2, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. St. John’s averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 20-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 7-14 in Big East play. Butler has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

St. John’s is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Butler allows to opponents. Butler averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than St. John’s allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. St. John’s won 76-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. RJ Luis led St. John’s with 24 points, and Jahmyl Telfort led Butler with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Andre Screen is averaging eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

