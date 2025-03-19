St. John’s Red Storm play the Omaha Mavericks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (22-12, 16-3 Summit League) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (30-4, 21-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 9:45…

Omaha Mavericks (22-12, 16-3 Summit League) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (30-4, 21-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 St. John’s and Omaha square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Red Storm have gone 21-2 against Big East opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. St. John’s scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit League play is 16-3. Omaha is third in the Summit League with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 7.9.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 steals. RJ Luis is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sutton is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 16.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

