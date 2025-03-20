St. John’s Red Storm play Omaha Mavericks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (22-12, 16-3 Summit League) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (30-4, 21-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 9:45…

Omaha Mavericks (22-12, 16-3 Summit League) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (30-4, 21-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 St. John’s plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Omaha.

The Red Storm are 21-2 against Big East opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. St. John’s leads the Big East averaging 38.1 points in the paint. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 9.1.

The Mavericks are 16-3 in Summit League play. Omaha scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

St. John’s is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha scores 12.2 more points per game (78.1) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Red Storm. Ejiofor is averaging 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tony Osburn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is shooting 52.3% and averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

