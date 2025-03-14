St. John’s Red Storm face the Marquette Golden Eagles in Big East Tournament

Marquette Golden Eagles (23-9, 14-7 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (28-4, 19-2 Big East) New York; Friday, 6:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (23-9, 14-7 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (28-4, 19-2 Big East)

New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 St. John’s plays in the Big East Tournament against No. 25 Marquette.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East play is 19-2, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. St. John’s is 21-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 14-7 against Big East teams. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game St. John’s gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. St. John’s won 86-84 in the last matchup on March 8. RJ Luis led St. John’s with 28 points, and Kam Jones led Marquette with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. Aaron Scott is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Joplin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.