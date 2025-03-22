St. John’s Red Storm and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 9-11 SEC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (31-4, 21-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:40 p.m.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 9-11 SEC) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (31-4, 21-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 St. John’s and Arkansas meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Red Storm have gone 21-2 against Big East teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. St. John’s ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.0 assists per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 5.4.

The Razorbacks are 9-11 against SEC teams. Arkansas is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

St. John’s makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Arkansas has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Johnell Davis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. D.J. Wagner is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.