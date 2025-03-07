St. John’s plays in Big East Tournament against the Butler

Butler Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (15-14, 5-13 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (15-14, 5-13 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Butler in the Big East Tournament.

The Red Storm have gone 5-13 against Big East teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. St. John’s is eighth in the Big East with 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Lashae Dwyer averaging 6.8.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big East play is 5-13. Butler is seventh in the Big East allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

St. John’s is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Butler allows to opponents. Butler averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game St. John’s allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is averaging 13.6 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kilyn McGuff is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

