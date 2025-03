Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, March 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Essendon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Kent St. at Loyola of Chicago, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UAB at UC Irvine, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma St. at Georgia

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Missouri

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Indiana

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Chicago

TRUTV — New Jersey at Chicago (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Edmonton

TRUTV — Dallas at Edmonton (DataCast)

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

_____

