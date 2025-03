Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 19 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Milwaukee…

Wednesday, March 19

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Milwaukee at Lehigh Valley

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Carlton

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI Shark Championship, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s vs. American U., First Four, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Dayton at FAU, First Round

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: N. Iowa at SMU, First Round

9:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Xavier vs. Texas, First Four, Dayton, Ohio

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Loyola of Chicago at San Jose St., First Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: Utah Valley at San Francisco, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Iowa St., First Four, South Bend, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Southern U. vs. UC San Diego, First Four, Los Angeles

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina

SECN — Florida St. at Alabama

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m.

FS1 — Tokyo Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Tokyo

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland (ss) vs. L.A. Angels, Tempe, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Big 12 Pro Day: Day 1, Frisco, Texas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Seattle at Minnesota

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

