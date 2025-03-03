Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 4 BASEBALL 1 p.m. MLBN — World Baseball Classic…

Tuesday, March 4

BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: China vs. Brazil, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — VCU at Duquesne

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Purdue

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Texas at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada

ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — BYU at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Syracuse at SMU

FS1 — Indiana at Oregon

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Ohio St.

10 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV

ESPN — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis (ss), Jupiter, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

TRUTV — Golden State at New York (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

TRUTV — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Lille at Borussia Dortmund, Round of 16 – Leg 1

6:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at FC Cincinnati, Round of 16 – Leg 1

8:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LD Alajuelense at Pumas UNAM, Round of 16 – Leg 1

10:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus at LAFC, Round of 16 – Leg 1

TENNIS

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The Eisenhower Cup Exhibition

