Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, March 4
BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — World Baseball Classic Qualifier: China vs. Brazil, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — VCU at Duquesne
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
PEACOCK — Rutgers at Purdue
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Villanova at Georgetown
SECN — Texas at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada
ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — BYU at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Syracuse at SMU
FS1 — Indiana at Oregon
PEACOCK — Nebraska at Ohio St.
10 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV
ESPN — Arizona St. at Arizona
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF
7 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis (ss), Jupiter, Fla.
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New York
TRUTV — Golden State at New York (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
TRUTV — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Lille at Borussia Dortmund, Round of 16 – Leg 1
6:25 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at FC Cincinnati, Round of 16 – Leg 1
8:25 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LD Alajuelense at Pumas UNAM, Round of 16 – Leg 1
10:25 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus at LAFC, Round of 16 – Leg 1
TENNIS
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The Eisenhower Cup Exhibition
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.