Sports on TV for Thursday, March 13

Thursday, March 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
9:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia
12:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group B, Nassau, Bahamas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure, Second Round, Washington
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Oregon, Second Round, Indianapolis
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. BYU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. Wichita St., Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Louis, Second Round, Washington
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Indianapolis
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. FAU, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, New York
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Washington, Second Round, Washington
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Boise St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Temple, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Joseph’s, Second Round, Washington
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Second Round, Indianapolis
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: UTSA vs. East Carolina, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, First Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Midnight
FS1 — LIV Golf Singapore: First Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla., Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Breakout: Boston Prospects vs. Tampa Bay Prospects, Charlotte, Fla.
10 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Breakout: Chicago Cubs Prospects vs. L.A. Dodgers Prospects, Phoenix (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee
TRUTV — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Sacramento at Golden State
TRUTV — Sacramento at Golden State (DataCast)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Riyadh at Al Ittihad
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Cavalier FC, Round of 16 – Leg 2
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pumas UNAM at LD Alajuelense, Round of 16 – Leg 2
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
