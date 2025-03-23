Sports on TV for Monday, March 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) Noon ESPN — NCAA Tournament:…

Monday, March 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. at NC State, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Texas, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Iowa at Oklahoma, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Maryland, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. at UConn, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. at Southern Cal, Second Round

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL Playoffs: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club, Finals – Match 1

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Sultanes, Monterrey, Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Orlando

10 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: England vs. Latvia, Group K, Wembley, England

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Round of 16; Miami-ATP Early Rounds

