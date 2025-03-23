Sports on TV for Monday, March 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. at NC State, Second Round
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Texas, Second Round
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Iowa at Oklahoma, Second Round
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Maryland, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Second Round
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. at UConn, Second Round
10 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. at Southern Cal, Second Round
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
GOLF
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TGL Playoffs: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club, Finals – Match 1
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. N.Y. Mets, Port St Lucie, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Sultanes, Monterrey, Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Orlando
10 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: England vs. Latvia, Group K, Wembley, England
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami-WTA Round of 16; Miami-ATP Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.