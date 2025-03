Sports on TV for March 24 – 30

Adv22-23 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) Noon ESPN — NCAA…

Adv22-23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL Playoffs: TBD, Finals

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Orlando

10 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Phoenix

_____

Tuesday, March 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: TBD

GOLF

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL Playoffs: TBD, Finals

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL Playoffs: TBD, Finals

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Sacramento

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Sacramento (DataCast)

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup

_____

Wednesday, March 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma St. at Georgia

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Missouri

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Indiana

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Chicago

TRUTV — New Jersey at Chicago (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Edmonton

TRUTV — Dallas at Edmonton (DataCast)

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup

_____

Thursday, March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

7:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, First Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Orlando

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Colorado

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup

_____

Friday, March 28

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NCTS Race at Martinsville, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

7:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Oklahoma St. at Georgia

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Second Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Florida

_____

Saturday, March 29

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The US Marine Corps 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan (Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Virginia

SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA DI Tournament: TBD, Championship

6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

TRTUV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

8:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Sweet 16

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN — Tennessee at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — California at Clemson

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Boston

8 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Boston

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Third Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at Saskatchewan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Mexico City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg (Flyweights), Mexico City

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — Serie A: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Orlando

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at Arlington

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Houston

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One: LOVB Madison at LOVB Austin

_____

Sunday, March 30

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — California at Louisville

2 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

SECN — Florida at Auburn

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at LSU

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Washington

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Final Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Halifax at Georgia

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: TBA

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Florida

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Jose at Los Angeles

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Michigan at Memphis

3 p.m.

ESPN — Birmingham at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.