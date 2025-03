Sports on TV for Friday, March 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Ecosave 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Washington

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Huntsville, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola of Chicago, Quarterfinal, Washington

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Huntsville, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Tulane, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Washington

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. North Texas, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

PEACOCK — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Dayton, Quarterfinal, Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. UAB, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD vs. UC Irvine, Semifinal, Henderson, Las Vegas

Midnight

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Vermont at Albany (NY), Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 2025 PLAYERS Championship, Second Round, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf Singapore: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

11 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Singapore: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Breakout: Pittsburgh Prospects vs. Philadelphia Prospects, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss), Tempe, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Breakout: Seattle Prospects vs. Cleveland Prospects, Goodyear, Ariz.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — 2025 MLB World Tour Tokyo Series: L.A. Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Miami

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Winnipeg

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Doubles Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals

