Spinoso and the Pennsylvania Quakers take on conference foe Columbia

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-18, 3-9 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-13, 1-11 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-18, 3-9 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-13, 1-11 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Noland and Columbia host Nick Spinoso and Pennsylvania in Ivy League play.

The Lions are 9-5 in home games. Columbia is seventh in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 76.7 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Quakers are 3-9 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Columbia scores 78.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 76.3 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.