Spears leads UTSA against Rice after 24-point game

Rice Owls (13-16, 4-12 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-17, 4-11 AAC) San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Rice Owls (13-16, 4-12 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-17, 4-11 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Rice after Amir Spears scored 24 points in UTSA’s 96-89 overtime loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-6 at home. UTSA is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 4-12 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UTSA is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 71.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.8 UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is shooting 39.4% and averaging 19.8 points for the Roadrunners. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

