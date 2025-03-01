Southern visits Bethune-Cookman after Thomas’ 23-point showing

Southern Jaguars (18-9, 13-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-15, 10-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (18-9, 13-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-15, 10-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern after Trey Thomas scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-68 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Seneca Willoughby averaging 2.8.

The Jaguars are 13-1 in SWAC play. Southern has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 76.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 72.7 Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Ward Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 10.3 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

