Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-25, 2-14 WAC) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-18, 4-12 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays in the WAC Tournament against Utah Tech.

The Thunderbirds’ record in WAC games is 4-12, and their record is 8-6 in non-conference play. Southern Utah is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 2-14 in WAC play. Utah Tech ranks third in the WAC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah scores 69.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 76.4 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Felder is averaging 5.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Jamir Simpson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

