Southern Jaguars and Jackson State Tigers play in SWAC Tournament

Jackson State Tigers (16-14, 14-5 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (18-14, 16-3 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and Jackson State play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jaguars’ record in SWAC play is 16-3, and their record is 2-11 against non-conference opponents. Southern averages 12.6 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Dakiyah Sanders with 3.4.

The Tigers are 14-5 against SWAC teams. Jackson State allows 63.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Southern is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 59.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 57.7 Southern gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Southern won 64-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Aleighyah Fontenot led Southern with 19 points, and Taleah Dilworth led Jackson State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soniyah Reed is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.2 points. Aniya Gourdine is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dilworth is averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 60.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.