Southern Indiana visits Tennessee State after Webb’s 26-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-10, 12-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (9-20, 5-14 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Southern Indiana after Aaniya Webb scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 72-61 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 in home games. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 13.3 fast break points.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 12-7 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.2.

Tennessee State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 71.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 72.3 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Screaming Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

