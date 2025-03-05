Southern Indiana plays in OVC Tournament against the Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (10-20, 6-14 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-11, 12-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (10-20, 6-14 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-11, 12-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on Tennessee State in the OVC Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles’ record in OVC games is 12-8, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Vanessa Shafford leads the Screaming Eagles with 6.6 boards.

The Tigers are 6-14 against OVC teams. Tennessee State allows 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Southern Indiana makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Tennessee State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Southern Indiana allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Saniah Parker is averaging 11.8 points and two steals for the Tigers. Aaniya Webb is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.