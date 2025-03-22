Southern Indiana plays Campbell in NIT matchup

Campbell Camels (22-12, 14-7 CAA) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (22-12, 14-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Campbell Camels (22-12, 14-7 CAA) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (22-12, 14-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana squares off against Campbell in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles are 14-9 against OVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana leads the OVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.0.

The Camels are 14-7 against CAA teams. Campbell is fifth in the CAA with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jasmine Felton averaging 5.6.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Dahlquist averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is shooting 45.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

