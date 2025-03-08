Southern Illinois faces Illinois State on 4-game home slide

Illinois State Redbirds (19-11, 13-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-24, 2-17 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (19-11, 13-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-24, 2-17 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks to stop its four-game home slide with a victory over Illinois State.

The Salukis have gone 2-11 at home. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 13-6 in MVC play. Illinois State is ninth in the MVC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Addison Martin averaging 1.9.

Southern Illinois is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Redbirds face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is averaging 14.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elyce Knudsen averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Shannon Dowell is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 1-9, averaging 52.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.