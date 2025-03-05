Southern hosts Knox and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (14-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (19-10, 14-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (14-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (19-10, 14-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits Southern after Amarr Knox scored 22 points in Alabama State’s 94-52 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars have gone 10-0 at home. Southern has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets are 10-6 in SWAC play. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 6.7.

Southern scores 75.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 74.0 Alabama State allows. Alabama State scores 5.8 more points per game (74.6) than Southern gives up to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is shooting 41.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.6 points. Knox is averaging 15.6 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.