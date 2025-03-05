Southern faces Alabama State, looks for 8th straight victory

Alabama State Hornets (6-22, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-13, 14-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-22, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-13, 14-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern comes into a matchup with Alabama State as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Jaguars have gone 8-1 at home. Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Aniya Gourdine leads the Jaguars with 4.6 boards.

The Hornets are 4-12 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 6.0.

Southern is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 49.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 59.2 Southern gives up to opponents.

The Jaguars and Hornets meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleighyah Fontenot is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.9 points. Gourdine is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is shooting 46.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 63.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

