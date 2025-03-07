Southern and Alabama A&M face off for conference showdown

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-9, 13-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (17-13, 15-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-9, 13-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (17-13, 15-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Jaguars are 9-1 on their home court. Southern is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 13-4 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M scores 65.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Southern averages 59.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 62.4 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Gourdine is averaging 12.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Alisha Wilson is averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

