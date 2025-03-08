Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in OVC Championship

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (21-11, 14-7 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (21-11, 16-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (21-11, 14-7 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (21-11, 16-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State and SIU-Edwardsville meet in the OVC Championship.

The Redhawks are 16-5 against OVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks second in the OVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 4.5.

The Cougars are 14-7 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Southeast Missouri State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Redhawks. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Ring Malith is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

