South Florida faces Florida Atlantic, looks to break home skid

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 8-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over Florida Atlantic.

The Bulls have gone 9-5 at home. South Florida is third in the AAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 3.6.

The Owls are 8-7 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC with 16.1 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 4.2.

South Florida’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Jamille Reynolds is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is averaging 12.8 points for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

