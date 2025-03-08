South Dakota State plays in Summit Tournament against the North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (12-18, 7-10 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-3, 17-0 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (12-18, 7-10 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-3, 17-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 South Dakota State plays in the Summit Tournament against North Dakota.

The Jackrabbits are 17-0 against Summit opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is the top team in the Summit with 16.8 assists per game led by Paige Meyer averaging 5.2.

The Fighting Hawks are 7-10 against Summit opponents. North Dakota averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Dakota State scores 75.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 69.6 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kiera Pemberton is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Nevaeh Ferrara Horne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

