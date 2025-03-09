South Carolina takes on Texas in SEC Championship game

Texas Longhorns (31-2, 17-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (29-3, 17-1 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (31-2, 17-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (29-3, 17-1 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 South Carolina and No. 1 Texas meet in the SEC Championship.

The Gamecocks are 17-1 against SEC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina has a 26-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Longhorns are 17-1 against SEC teams. Texas has a 26-2 record against teams over .500.

South Carolina averages 81.0 points, 25.3 more per game than the 55.7 Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 67.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

