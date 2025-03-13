South Carolina State wins 68-63 over Coppin State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Wilson Dubinsky scored 20 points and No. 2 seed South Carolina State beat No. 7 seed Coppin State 68-63 on Wednesday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Wilson Dubinsky scored 20 points and No. 2 seed South Carolina State beat No. 7 seed Coppin State 68-63 on Wednesday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

South Carolina State (19-12) will face the Delaware State-North Carolina Central winner in a Friday semifinal.

Dubinsky shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Colin McKenzie scored 11 points and Davion Everett finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs, who extended their winning streak to nine games.

Peter Oduro led the Eagles (6-24) with 15 points. Toby Nnadozie added 14 points and four steals for Coppin State. Julius Ellerbe finished with 10 points and two steals.

McKenzie scored 11 points in the first half and South Carolina State went into halftime trailing 41-37. McKenzie scored the final seven points for South Carolina State to finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

