South Carolina State plays Howard after Jones’ 20-point showing

Howard Bison (12-17, 7-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (16-12, 9-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (12-17, 7-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (16-12, 9-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Howard after Drayton Jones scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 91-88 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 2.5.

The Bison are 7-5 against MEAC opponents. Howard gives up 78.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

South Carolina State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Davion Everett is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Blake Harper is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

