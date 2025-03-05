South Carolina State hosts North Carolina Central following Porter’s 24-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-17, 6-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (17-12, 10-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30…

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-17, 6-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (17-12, 10-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays South Carolina State after Keishon Porter scored 24 points in North Carolina Central’s 91-87 overtime victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in home games. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 2.0.

The Eagles are 6-7 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina State scores 79.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 75.0 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 8.5 more points per game (79.4) than South Carolina State gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Everett is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 67.5% over the past 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.6 points. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

