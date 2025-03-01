South Carolina State hosts Norfolk State following Croskey’s 20-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 10-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 8-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 10-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 8-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Norfolk State after Omar Croskey scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 81-68 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. South Carolina State averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 10-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Myers averaging 5.7.

South Carolina State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Norfolk State scores 7.1 more points per game (77.5) than South Carolina State allows to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Croskey is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Ings is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.