South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the North Carolina Central Eagles on 10-game skid

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-20, 5-8 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-27, 1-12 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State heads into the matchup against North Carolina Central as losers of 10 in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-10 in home games. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC in rebounding with 26.3 rebounds. Justice Tramble paces the Bulldogs with 4.4 boards.

The Eagles are 5-8 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State averages 49.2 points per game, 31.4 fewer points than the 80.6 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aysia Hinton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Morgan Callahan is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

