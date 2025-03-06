South Carolina State Bulldogs face the North Carolina Central Eagles on 10-game skid

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-20, 5-8 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-27, 1-12 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30…

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-20, 5-8 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-27, 1-12 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State heads into the matchup with North Carolina Central as losers of 10 straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-10 in home games. South Carolina State is 0-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 5-8 against conference opponents. North Carolina Central is fifth in the MEAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Callahan averaging 2.2.

South Carolina State scores 49.2 points per game, 31.4 fewer points than the 80.6 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 60.9 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 70.7 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Callahan is averaging 12.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

