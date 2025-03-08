South Carolina plays No. 4 Tennessee after Murray-Boyles’ 24-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (24-6, 11-6 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (24-6, 11-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -15.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits No. 4 Tennessee after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 73-64 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 15-1 at home. Tennessee is seventh in college basketball giving up 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 2-15 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Tennessee averages 74.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.3 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tennessee allows.

The Volunteers and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Murray-Boyles is averaging 17.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

