South Carolina, Indiana women in March Madness rematch after tight Sweet 16 game last year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina was so confident of victory, up 49-32 at halftime in last year’s Sweet 16 against Indiana, that the team enjoyed some dance sessions at the break.

Few Gamecocks felt like dancing in the second half as the Hoosiers nearly wiped out a 22-point deficit before coming up short, 79-75 — the closest call South Carolina had in its undefeated, national title-winning season.

Coach Dawn Staley knows her team won’t make that mistake again on Sunday when it faces Indiana for the second straight year in the women’s NCAA Tournament, this time with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

“Having a big lead and having it all dwindle down to a one-possession game is eye-opening,” Staley said Saturday. “I think this team wants to continue to play in the NCAA Tournament, so they’re going to do whatever it takes to have their journeys continue.”

The Gamecocks (31-3), the top seed in the Birmingham 2 Region, advanced with a 108-48 victory over 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech. No. 9 seed Indiana (20-12) outlasted eighth-seeded Utah 76-68 in Friday’s first round.

South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao thought the Gamecocks had done enough early against the Hoosiers last year and expected to roll through the final two periods and into the Elite Eight. Instead, Indiana got within 74-72 on Mackenzie Holmes’ layup with 1:08 to play.

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson hit a clutch 3-pointer 15 seconds later to extend the lead.

Paopao said she and her teammates learned from that game: No dance sessions, no matter how good they’re feeling about their play.

“This year we have to be more disciplined,” Paopao said. “Just be able to keep the mindset that we’ve got to stay in all 40 minutes and continue to be who we are.”

Indiana coach Teri Moren hopes her players took something from that loss — that the team can compete against anyone in the country.

“Disappointing that we couldn’t pull it off,” she said. “But, yeah, it gave us some confidence knowing that although both teams are different, that we have been able to play with a team like South Carolina. So I’m hoping that these guys have the confidence.”

Big difference

The biggest difference between this year’s game and last year’s is in the middle, where neither team has a dominant player down low like South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso or Indiana’s Holmes.

Cardoso was the Gamecocks’ leading scorer and rebounder last year and, at 6-foot-7, was a major headache to prepare for. She finished with 22 points in the win over Indiana.

Staley had a play called for Cardoso when it was 74-72, who kicked the ball out to Johnson for the critical 3.

Holmes, at 6-3, led Indiana in points, rebounds and blocks. She was held to 12 points, going 0 for 4 on 3s, by the Gamecocks.

This season in the post, the Gamecocks have Chloe Kitts, who leads the team in rebounding at 7.8 per game, and Sania Feagin, who has a team-high 52 blocks.

Indiana will call on Karoline Striplin and Lilly Meister, who are tied for the team lead with 22 blocks apiece.

“We are not as tall as they are,” Indiana’s Sydney Parrish said. “I think that we have the strength of maybe trying to play a little bit smarter than them.”

Oregon reunion

South Carolina’s Paopao and Indiana’s Parrish played together and were roommates at Oregon early in their careers. They’ve remained friends and are glad to interact once more at the NCAA Tournament.

Parrish had a three-point play in Indiana’s opening win over Utah and while looking around spied Paopao watching. “I think we both started laughing,” Paopao said.

