South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (25-6, 13-5 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (28-3, 16-1 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 South Carolina plays No. 10 Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks have gone 16-1 against SEC teams, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is 26-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sooners’ record in SEC action is 13-5. Oklahoma is seventh in the SEC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 2.6.

South Carolina scores 80.6 points, 12.3 more per game than the 68.3 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Beers is averaging 17.8 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

