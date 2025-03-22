South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the Indiana Hoosiers in second round

Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (31-3, 18-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (31-3, 18-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina plays Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks have gone 18-1 against SEC opponents, with a 13-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 4.8.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Indiana scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

South Carolina averages 81.3 points, 17.1 more per game than the 64.2 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 13.4 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Shay Ciezki is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

