South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the Indiana Hoosiers in second round

Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (31-3, 18-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -22.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina squares off against Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC play is 18-1, and their record is 13-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC scoring 81.3 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Indiana ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

South Carolina makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Indiana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 9.7 points. Joyce Edwards is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

